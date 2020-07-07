Image: Jill Johnson/JPI; Michael Mattes/Shutterstock

37 years in the business…

Last night, we reported Kristian Alfonso’s Days of our Lives exit after the actress who had been playing the character of Hope Williams Brady and Princess Gina Von Amberg took to social media with the announcement. Having played on the NBC soap opera for 37 years, it’s no surprise that Alfonso has made many friends during that time, many of which have become family. Various Days of our Lives actors and actresses responded to Alfonso’s departure with messages filled with love, support and pure admiration…

Victoria Konefal, who plays Alfonso’s onscreen daughter Ciara, let her know how proud she was of her and simply stated, “Well said mama.” Robert Scott Wilson, whose Ben is set to become her onscreen son-in-law, expressed his gratitude by saying, “Iconic. Kristian, it was an honor to share the stage with you. From day 1 you welcomed me with open arms and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to tell stories alongside you, especially these last few months. I’m rooting for you. Here’s to your next chapter!”

Actors from the show, ones she’s spent many years filming with, chimed in… Stephen Nichols’ (Steve) shared, “Gonna miss your smiling face, Baby. What an amazing run. But… I think you’ll be back. Lots of love.” Alison Sweeney made it clear she has the utmost love and respect for Alfonso. Lauren Koslow (Kate) has found her to be an inspiration while Marybeth Evans (Kayla) loves her like a sister, and Martha Madison (Belle) added, “It will never be the same.” Charles Shaughnessy (Shane) wanted her to know, “Classy as always! You have brightened so many lives, mine included! Now go do some well-earned day-drinking!” Wally Kurth (Justin) went way back and reminded, “You were there when I first started my TV journey. Always supportive and with a ready smile. To your next chapter! I will always remember the laughs we shared on stage.” Melissa Reeves (Jennifer) looks forward to what’s ahead for Alfonso and expressed her love, “to the moon and back.” Kyle Lowder (Rex) recalled the first time they met, “My first day of work on the show, 20 years ago this month. You were so gracious and welcoming to me, as terrified as I was at the time as a green 19 year old kid. Thank you for that day, and all the days since…”

More: Hope Brady timeline, from the dramatic beginning

Others who’ve also worked with her on Days of our Lives added their support. Farah Galfond (Mimi) said, “Legend.” Freddie Smith (Sonny) remarked on her professionalism talent and work ethic, “Anytime we’d see each other at work, you would always greet me with a big hug and smile asking how myself and Alyssa were doing. That meant the world to me. Thank you for your kind words and advice throughout the years…” Watch what else Smith had to say in the video below…

Paul Telfer (Xander) was just happy that he got to work with her. Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) expressed her love and how much she’ll miss her. Sal Stowers (Lani) and Lamon Archey (Eli) added their thanks – and love – for their time working with Alfonso. Brandon Barash (Stefan/Jake) misses her already and sent his best for her next chapter. Chrishell Stause (Jordan) won’t forget working with such an icon, and Greg Rikaart (Leo) sent his congratulations and thanks for, “the kindness and warmth you showed me from day one. How lucky everyone at Days & the fans have been all these years…”

Rikaart hit the nail on the head… we, Alfonso’s fans, have been extremely lucky to have traveled on the journey with Alfonso all of these years. Though we wish her the very best, we will miss her (and Hope) dearly…

