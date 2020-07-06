Image: Howard Wise/JPI

The actress reports feeling blessed.

Kristian Alfonso has quit Days of our Lives, a soap she called home, portraying Hope Williams Brady and Princess Gina Von Amberg for 37 years. The writing was on the wall this past week as we watched her character Hope in scenes with Rafe (Galen Gering), suddenly getting cozy after Hope served Rafe with divorce papers last May. For this couple to be in so many close scenes and Galen Gering leaving the soap in August or September, Soaps.com wondered if she too was on her way out.

The actress made a statement on her Instagram page earlier, which reads, “Days of our Lives has been a vital part of both my personal and professional journey. I am forever grateful to NBC and the late Betty Corday, who took a chance on me many years ago and changed my life. I have built some lifelong friendships with my extraordinarily talented castmates. Days has one of the hardest working crews in all of television, many of whom have become part of my extended family. I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people’s homes for over three decades. However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter. I will not be returning to Days when it resumes production in September. I’ve already filmed my last episode several months ago. Finally – to the incredibly loyal fans of Days – many of you have been with me on this journey from the beginning. I cannot thank you enough for your generosity, love and support. I could not have done it without YOU!!!

Lots of love,

Kristian XO

As Alfonso stated, Days of our Lives will resume production September 1 though the soap has episodes up to October in the can.

Soaps.com wishes Kristian Alfonso all the best in her new chapter and we hope to follow her on this next part of her journey. Will Kristian Alfonso be recast in her role or will Hope ride off into the sunset with Rafe?