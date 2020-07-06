Days of our Lives’ Chrishell Stause ‘Hounded’ by Paparazzi While Out Walking Her Dog With a… Well, You’ll See
If Stause had wanted to give them rhymes-with-twit, she certainly could have!
Shutterbugs hoping to get a shot of Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, Days of our Lives) this weekend had to settle for her eye-catching peepers and traffic-stopping curves: When the former Mrs. Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, The Young and the Restless) went out to walk her dog, she did so wearing a sensible covering over the lower part of her face.
“When you know the paparazzi are outside vs. when you don’t,” she captioned a photo on Instagram. “But I am posting so maybe I can influence someone that is going to be out in public spaces… to wear a [face covering]. If you are fortunate to not be medically worried about yourself, please do so as a kindness to others who aren’t as fortunate.”
When you know the paparazzi are outside vs. when you don’t 🤣🤣 But I am posting so maybe I can influence someone that is going to be out in public spaces this weekend to wear a mask. If you are fortunate to not be medically worried about yourself, please do so as a kindness to others who aren’t as fortunate. #securethebag #fullpoopbag #brownisthenewblack #idontownthesephotos #dontsueme #wearamask #pleaseandthankyou #yesiownmorethan1pairofpants
And, proving once again that no one can take away her sense of humor, the onetime All My Children actress (who played Amanda) playfully tagged the image #securethebag, #fullpoopbag and #brownisthenewblack — indicating that her four-legged friend had completed his, um, business. Since pictures had been snapped of Stause previously in the same form-fitting leggings, she jokingly added, “Yes, I own more than one pair of pants.”
Back in June, we shared news that Stause had gifted her mom with a wig – one that she had worn to a big event, and we also provided our readers with a relationship timeline for the Hartley’s romance, from “I do” to divorce, which you can relive in the link. Then take a journey through the gallery below of hot shots of Justin Hartley (shirtless) himself. (You might as well — it’s summer, and you’ve already got the air on!)
