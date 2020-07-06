Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

If Stause had wanted to give them rhymes-with-twit, she certainly could have!

Shutterbugs hoping to get a shot of Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, Days of our Lives) this weekend had to settle for her eye-catching peepers and traffic-stopping curves: When the former Mrs. Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, The Young and the Restless) went out to walk her dog, she did so wearing a sensible covering over the lower part of her face.

“When you know the paparazzi are outside vs. when you don’t,” she captioned a photo on Instagram. “But I am posting so maybe I can influence someone that is going to be out in public spaces… to wear a [face covering]. If you are fortunate to not be medically worried about yourself, please do so as a kindness to others who aren’t as fortunate.”

And, proving once again that no one can take away her sense of humor, the onetime All My Children actress (who played Amanda) playfully tagged the image #securethebag, #fullpoopbag and #brownisthenewblack — indicating that her four-legged friend had completed his, um, business. Since pictures had been snapped of Stause previously in the same form-fitting leggings, she jokingly added, “Yes, I own more than one pair of pants.”

Back in June, we shared news that Stause had gifted her mom with a wig – one that she had worn to a big event, and we also provided our readers with a relationship timeline for the Hartley’s romance, from “I do” to divorce, which you can relive in the link. Then take a journey through the gallery below of hot shots of Justin Hartley (shirtless) himself. (You might as well — it’s summer, and you’ve already got the air on!)

