Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

An eventful wedding week for Justin and Kayla.

Despite the plethora of interruptions, Lani and Eli jumped the broom last week on Days of our Lives. This week, it’s Kayla and Justin’s turn, but will they be as successful as Elani? According to the spoilers and this week’s Days of our Lives promo video, things are not looking good.

There’s a lot happening before Justin and Kayla’s big day. On Monday, Kayla feared she would have to call off the wedding, just as she was getting ready for the ceremony. Luckily, the officiant crisis was averted when Will stepped in to get ordained online. While that was going down, Sonny tried to give his father a pep talk when Justin couldn’t stop thinking about Kayla and Steve. Per the Days of our Lives spoilers, Tuesday brings more drama as Steve makes an announcement to John and Marlena, while Kayla has thoughts of her great love. We’re not sure what Steve has to say, but Justin seeks answers after overhearing Hope and Jenn discussing Steve’s feelings for Kayla.

Then, on Wednesday, Justin stuns Kayla with a confession. Is he finally seeing what everyone else has known for months – that Kayla will never be over Steve? Perhaps, as Kayla is faced with making a tough decision. And that’s not all – a familiar face returns to Salem that could turn Justin’s world even further upside down.

It looks like Justin is going to have one heck of a wedding week. But will he walk out of the ceremony a married man? What do you think? Vote in our poll and speculate then look through a photo gallery of Kayla and Justin preparing for their wedding below.