Days of our Lives actress returns to historic area.

Days of our Lives alum Ashley Benson, who played Abigail Deveraux from 2004 – 2007, and who is now known for her role of Hanna Marin on Pretty Little Liars, has purchased a new home in Los Angeles following her reported split with Suicide Squad actress and supermodel, Cara Delevingne, who she dated for close to two years.

Benson previously owned a Spanish-style cottage in Laughlin Park, which sold for over two million earlier in 2020, and has purchased a more impressive home in the same historic area, which is a one of L.A.’s most famous exclusive gated communities and was established in 1905.

Her new 1930s Mediterranean-style mansion features close to 5000 square feet of living space with five bedrooms and five bathrooms and enjoys panoramic views of the hills and the city as it’s located at the highest point in the Laughlin Park community. Though the house is huge, the property only comes in at .32 acres.

The flagstone courtyard at the front of the home overlooks the swimming pool, and inside the highlights include hardwood flooring, brick fireplaces, and several sets of French doors that open up to outside spaces.

The modernized home features jade green countertops and indigo cabinets in the kitchen, with four bedrooms – each with ensuite bathrooms and balconies to take in the view – on the upper level. The lower level includes a three-car garage and a wine cellar with a tasting bar as well as other service rooms. The home also boasts an impressive library in gleaming mahogany and complete with a window seat for reading.

Check out the gallery to see shots of Ashley Benson's new home.