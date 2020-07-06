Image: Howard Wise/JPI

Saying goodbye is never easy…

We are saddened to report that Days of our Lives alum Peter Reckell, who played Bo Brady on and off from 1983 to 2016, has lost his father, Russ Reckell, on Saturday June 27. The former soap opera actor’s wife Kelly Moneymaker shared a post on Twitter surrounding the devastating loss and stated, “@peterreckell’s dad, Russ Reckell, departed peacefully & surrounded by love on June 27, 2020. Peter traveled safely back to MI to say his final goodbye. This is a pic from happier days when the Reckell men took a snow-machine trip together. ❤️4Ever.”

⁦@peterreckell⁩ ‘s dad, Russ Reckell, departed peacefully & surrounded by love on June 27, 2020. Peter traveled safely back to MI to say his final goodbye. This is a pic from happier days when the Reckell men took a snow-machine trip together. ❤️4Ever pic.twitter.com/12MBH2Oz08 — Kelly Moneymaker (@kellymoneymaker) July 6, 2020

The photo shows Reckell and his father posing in front of the ‘Lodging and Spirits’ sign at the Thunder Bay Inn, which is located in Big Bay, Michigan. The father and son were dressed for the weather with smiles on their faces.

Last week we passed along a reaction from Reckell after a fan posted a video from one of the Brady’s 4th of July BBQs where Bo Brady asked Doug Williams for advice. The actor made it very clear just how much he loved his fictional father-in-law, played by Bill Hayes, who celebrated his 95th birthday back in June. A few days later, the same fan shared another video featuring a scene from the Days of our Lives July 4, 2011 episode where Chad DiMera (Casey Deidrick) began a True Grit fantasy with Melanie Jonas (Molly Burnett). The actor replied to the video, “Thanks for the memories…”

Thanks for the memories 🤪 https://t.co/SPjvliAMRI — Peter Reckell (@peterreckell) July 5, 2020

Our thoughts are with Reckell's family and friends during this time…