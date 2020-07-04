Image: NBC Universal Inc.

Marlena and John get a shock.

In the Days of our Lives extended spoiler video for July 6 – 10, Rafe tells Kate and Lucas that Allie asked him to adopt her baby, Marlena can’t belive Allie hasn’t told her mother that she’s pregnant, Gabi fumes to find Jake in bed with Gwen, and Ben and Ciara are shocked that Claire wants to help pick out Ciara’s engagement ring. Read the Days of our Lives spoilers to who learn who Vivian asks for a favor.

Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube