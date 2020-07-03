Image: Howard Wise/JPI

Reminiscing about the Brady BBQ.

The Brady 4th of July party used to have Salemites gathering in Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) backyard for a few cold beers and some delicious burgers, grilled by Bo himself.

Days of our Lives fans haven’t seen a 4th of July party for some time. In 2008, Doug (Bill Hayes) and his son-in-law Bo had a scene in the backyard while Bo grilled the meat during the festivities. Doug gave Bo some fatherly advice about his daughter Chelsea (Rachel Melvin) and the older man she was dating at the time, Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian). They reminisced about Doug once thinking poorly of Bo in regards to seeing his daughter Hope. “You were pretty much the poster boy for Bad Guy back then.” Bo admitted he didn’t have his act together then and “I didn’t much care what you or anyone else thought.” Doug recalls trying to keep the lovers apart which made them more determined to be together. He related it to Chelsea’s situation. Take a look and let us know if you remember this scene.

Peter Reckell watched and said, “I love that man!”

This year on the 4th of July in Salem, Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) made history as the first black couple to marry onscreen at Days of our Lives.

