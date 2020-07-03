Days of our Lives Long Time Co-Executive Producer Greg Meng Reportedly Fired
Image: Jill Johnson/JPI
Days of our Lives key player behind the scenes reportedly out.
In shocking news, Daytime Confidential is reporting several sources are claiming Greg Meng has been fired from Days of our Lives by Corday Productions, where he has worked since 1989. He has served not only the Senior Vice President of Corday Productions, the parent company of Days of our Lives, but also as Co-Executive Producer since 2011 and Executive in Charge of Production for NBC’s longest-running scripted series for over seventeen years. He also is the author of three books on the soap opera, Days of our Lives 45 Years: A Celebration in Photos, Days of our Lives: Better Living, and the New York Times Best Selling Days of our Lives: 50 Years. Days of our Lives 45 Years: A Celebration in Photos, which launched in 2010 during the show’s 45th anniversary. During his tenor at Corday Productions, he earned two Daytime Emmys for Days of our Lives winning Outstanding Daytime Drama and launched the wildly popular Days of our Lives app, which provides background information and interviews with the cast, along with the digital series Chad and Abby in Paris and The Last Blast Reunion.
Meng’s reported firing comes as the four remaining network soap operas are attempting to resume the production of new episodes. Recently Meng spoke out about when Days of our Lives resumes filming and said the show is taking it’s time to do things safely, and unlike Bold & Beautiful, would not be using blow-up dolls for love scenes. Thankfully, the show is resuming their taping schedule September 1.
This story is still breaking. We will continue to keep readers updated on Meng's status with Days of our Lives.