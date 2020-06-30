Image: John Paschal/JPI

Days of our Lives villainess returns to Salem.

As Louise Sorel returns to Days of our Lives this week as Vivian Alamain, we decided to take a look back at the character and the actress to celebrate her homecoming. Sorel was born on August 6, 1940 and trained in the theater at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York. She also briefly attended the Institut Français. Her early career was spent on stage, including in various Broadway plays such as Take Her, She’s Mine and Man and Boy. She transitioned to film, with her first movie role in 1965 in The Party’s Over, and later went on to appear in several other films, including the 1982 cult classic, Airplane II: The Sequel. Sorel has guest-starred on over fifty primetime shows, including as Rayna the android in a 1969 episode of the original Star Trek series. She’s also made guest appearances on Charlie’s Angels, Hawaii Five-0, The Incredible Hulk, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Sorel’s first major break on daytime came on NBC’s Santa Barbara where she played Augusta Wainwright beginning in 1985 and off and on until 1991. Between 1986 and 1987 she also made numerous appearances as District Attorney Judith Russell Sanders on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live. In 1992 she was cast as Vivian Alamain on Days of our Lives. The role earned her five Soap Opera Digest Awards over the years, including Outstanding Villainess, Outstanding Showstopper, Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role, and Outstanding Scene Stealer. Over the years she’s also played fashion maven Donatella Stewart on Port Charles, Judge Kay Campobello on All My Children, and cannery worker Dort on Passions.

As we wait to see what trouble Vivian gets up to this time around, browse our gallery below of some of her most memorable schemes and moments.