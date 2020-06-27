Image: NBC Universal Inc

Brady gets a shock.

In the Days of our Lives weekly extended spoiler video for June 29 – July 3, Brady is shocked to see Kristen back in Salem, Sonny and Will ask Allie to let them adopt her baby, Ciara gets dress advice from Claire, and the DNA results are in on Jake. Read the Days of our Lives spoilers to learn who Allie makes an offer to.

Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube