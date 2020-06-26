Image: NBC Universal Inc.

A special day and a special surprise.

In the Days of our Lives weekly spoiler video for June 29 – July 3, Lani can’t wait to marry Eli and spend the rest of her life with him, but a surprise visitor during the ceremony could ruin everything. Read the Days of our Lives spoilers to learn who is the next person to be stunned to learn about Jake.

Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube