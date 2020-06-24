Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Reeves’ co-stars react to her support of right-wing activist.

As first reported by our sister site TVLine after it was pointed out by a Twitter user, Days of our Lives’ Melissa Reeves (Jennifer Horton) has drawn ire from her co-stars over her support of right-wing activist Candace Owens’ anti-Black Lives Matter posts on Instagram. The Days of our Lives star liked Owens’ post questioning BLM’s fundraising ethics and another post calling those who lean to the left politically, “The United Freaks of America,” among other racist and homophobic statements.

I’m absolutely disgusted and sick right now and I am no longer in any denial about how @missyreeves4 feels. Take a look at a couple of disgusting and racist Instagram posts she liked. @carlivatiron @greg_meng @billymflynn @linseygodfrey @PaulTelfer #Days pic.twitter.com/KbnrnLYDY2 — The Pool is CLOSED (@mgmendacious) June 23, 2020

Reeves’ co-star Linsey Godfrey (Sarah Horton), who has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement on social media, responded to a commenter on the original post suggesting that Reeves was entitled to her opinion. Godfrey responded, “There is NO difference in opinion when it comes to racism, homophobia, transphobia or xenophobia. Period. Ever.”

Yes.

Supporting a company that donates money to gay conversion therapies and is actively anti LGBTQ+ is ok with you? Not supporting BLM is ok with you?

There is NO difference in opinion when it comes to racism, homophobia, transphobia or xenophobia. Period. Ever. — Linsey Godfrey (@linseygodfrey) June 24, 2020

Though not mentioning Reeves specifically, Lamon Archey (Eli Grant) tweeted a GIF of soap alum Michael B. Jordan (Reggie Montgomery, All My Children) taking notes in the movie Just Mercy. He captioned it with, “Who else y’all?” Archey also quote re-tweeted Godfrey’s support of Elani’s recent love scenes calling his co-star “An ally in more ways than one.”

An ally in more ways than one 👇🏾💞 https://t.co/UhAbsIFgqv — Lamon Archey (@LamonArchey) June 24, 2020

In response to Archey’s Jordan GIF, Greg Rikaart (Leo Stark, Days of our Lives; Kevin Fisher, The Young and the Restless) supplied one of his own GIFs. Literally.

Reeves has yet to respond to the backlash. However, she did shut down her Twitter account in 2012 after being the subject of another social-media controversy with a tweet supporting the fast-food chain Chick-fil-A, which has financially supported anti-gay groups. In the tweet she stated, “Chick-fil-A today!!!! Loved every bite of it;)!! Land of the free and home of the brave. Love that we all appreciate free speech, right?”