Days of our Lives character mucks things up again.

Days of our Lives spoilers indicate that Sarah will be angered by Xander’s surprising offer on Thursday June 25, which got us to wondering what he’ll do to upset her…

Having just convinced Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) to move back into the Kiriakis mansion to be with her mom, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), Xander (Paul Telfer) seemed well on the road to redemption, and maybe even a reunion with his lady love. After all, she came clean about her and Brady (Eric Martsolf) not being lovers and very nearly admitted that she still loved Xander when they ran into one another outside the Salem Inn. In a touching moment, Sarah also thanked him for the beautiful and perfect headstone to mark Mickey’s final resting place. So what will happen to undo the recent goodwill between them?

When Xander asked Sarah to move back into the mansion, he offered to move out, so he could reiterate this offer, which she might find irritating, but that’s doubtful.

He could offer to help her make another baby – how fun would that be for Xarah fans? However, they’re really not on solid ground yet, so suggesting they get naked and make a baby the old-fashioned way would be a stretch even for the over-eager Xander.

That said, the biggest clue to what Xander might offer is in the details. We all know nothing happens without a reason on a soap opera, and Xander did overhear Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny’s (Freddie Smith) conversation with Allie (Lindsay Arnold) about her pregnancy. Knowing how painful it is for Sarah to no longer be a mother, and how the mansion is full of memories of parenting Mickey, which only makes it worse, Xander could offer to approach Allie about adopting her baby for Sarah. Given that Sarah’s probably not ready to entertain such an idea so soon after having to hand over Mickey, that would probably anger her.

Vote to let us know what offer you think Xander will make to Sarah that will anger her, then visit Days of our Lives spoilers to find out what else is ahead for the twosome and other Salem residents.