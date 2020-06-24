Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Days of our Lives alum and family are on the move.

Actor Blake Berris, who played Nick Fallon on Days of our Lives from 2006 – 2014, and who filled in as General Hospital’s Damian Spinelli for two episodes in 2017, is selling the 1930s home in the Los Angeles hills that he purchased for just over $2 million dollars a little over two years ago. Berris and his wife welcomed a baby boy last summer, and the family looks to be ready for a move, with the new price tag on the house set at $2.495 million. The actor is married to director Alexandra McGuinness.

Set in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood, the house is nestled in the hills above the Silver Lake Reservoir and has 3,237 square feet of living space. The traditional 1930s build, which was designed by architect Winchton L. Risley, contains five bedrooms and three bathrooms in two-storeys, with a garage sitting lower than the home at street level.

While the home has modern amenities, the original characteristics of the house have been preserved and feature throughout. The living room focuses around large pine built-in shelves and a beautiful picture window. Vintage appeal can be found in the kitchen’s retro range and cabinetry, while the dining room and butler’s pantry are connected and also contain a breakfast nook. The main floor office opens onto an outside dining terrace.

Other highlights of the home include the vintage tiling in the bathrooms, the cozy fireplace in the wood-paneled den, a master bedroom with a dressing room and sitting area, and French doors that lead to an outside deck to sit and take in the view from the hills.