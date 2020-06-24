Image: NBC

An uninteresting storyline getting in the way of the real one.

Recently Stefan DiMera doppelganger Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash) reconnected with his ex-girlfriend Gwen (Emily O’Brien), who was hiding out in Bayview as Claire Brady’s (Olivia Rose Keegan) roommate. Gwen faked a breakdown and checked herself in to hide from Jake, with whom she stole a few items from, including a copy of a leather-bound Crime and Punishment book which was filled with names and numbers in the margins. The missing book brought enforcers from a mob family in Philadelphia, where Jake relocated from, down on him because of the valuable information written inside of it that the head of the family was after. The mob kidnapped Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) in order to force Jake to return the book he was supposed to be safeguarding. Fortunately Jake and others were able to use Victor Kiriakis’ old Crime and Punishment leather-bound book to exchange for Gabi’s life. But the mob quickly realized it was a fake. Luckily Salem PD saved the day and rescued Gabi, and Gwen handed over the book to Jake, though she only recently learned it was important. We still don’t know what is so important about the book, and frankly, we don’t care.

This storyline is reminiscent of the one where Serena Mason (Melissa Archer) was trying to get her hands on an elephant statue her ex-boyfriend Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) brought home from Africa, and replace it with a look-a-like. The statue contained a secret compartment, which was filled with blood diamonds that Serena was attempting to smuggling out of Africa. For weeks viewers watched as Serena’s attempts to get her hand on the statue were foiled, often by Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), but in the end, Serena was able to acquire them and give them to her boss Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer). The storyline, which seemingly had no real point, dragged on far too long.

Days of our Lives seems to be repeating history with the Crime and Punishment book storyline. We hope Gwen gave Jake the real book and he will quickly hand it over to the mob and be done with them, but fear this is far from over. Given the mob is determined to get their hands on the book, and Gwen assumes it is worth money, we could see the book disappearing again in some cockamamie scheme, such as it being accidentally thrown in a box of items to be donated. Hey, that storyline played out on General Hospital with the memory stick containing Drew Cain’s (Billy Miller) memories, and that stick floated around Port Charles for months! Unfortunately, this entire storyline is one we are not invested in. We have no idea what Jake’s life in Philadelphia was like, or what he did for the mob. So why we should be invested in this bait-and-switch storyline is puzzling. It’s only stalling the storyline we want to see play out, which is whether Jake is actually Stefan DiMera or not, and if he is, how his resurrection and new life came about.

