For Real: Your Complete Guide to the Off-Screen Loves of Your Favorite Days of Our Lives Stars
Howard Wise/JPI, Brian Lowe/JPI, Jill Johnson/JPI
Romance happens on and off the air in Salem.
Days of Our Lives is known for its shocking, surprising and often disastrous weddings. Take, for example, Ciara and Theo’s recent nuptials before the NBC soap went on hiatus for the Summer Olympics. Taking inspiration from Hope’s ill-fated wedding to Larry Welch, Ben pulled a Bo Brady and kidnapped Ciara from her own wedding!
If you think that’s wild, consider that Abigail’s portrayer Marci Miller and her husband welcomed their baby in the middle of a blizzard! Add to that the fact that they were able to keep the pregnancy under wraps, surprising everyone with the announcement that they were first-time parents, and it’s a twist worthy of the soap!
In real life, though, most of the actors’ off-screen lives are less dramatic — but still full of romance. Consider Arianne Zucker (Nicole), who recently became engaged to longtime boyfriend Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel) and shared the proposal for the world to witness.
They aren’t the first, nor are they likely to be the last, to find love on the set of Days of Our Lives. The show’s longest-running couple, Doug and Julie Williams, is married off screen, too, with portrayers Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes having been hitched since 1974!
Not all the stars of the show are coupled, and some are just now planning their weddings, such as Lucas Adams (Tripp), who recently proposed to his girlfriend. Then there are others who are just beginning to savor the joys of being grandparents, such as Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) and her husband.
Browse our recently updated gallery below to see some of the Days of Our Lives stars’ spouses and partners, then make sure you’ve subscribed to receive Soaps.com’s newsletter for more of the latest soap opera news delivered straight to your inbox.