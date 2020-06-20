Image: NBC Universal Inc.

Ciara is unsure she can trust Claire

In the Days of our Lives extended weekly spoiler video for June 22 – 26, Chad reconnects with Abigail’s family and reveals the Abigail they know and love may never come back, Ciara expresses concerns to Shawn about letting Claire get close to her again, and as Lani and Eli prepare for their big day, someone spies on Lani. Read the Days of our Lives spoilers to learn who throws a wrench in Brady and Victor’s plot.

Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube