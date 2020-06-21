Image: Edelman

Honoring a longtime Days of our Lives actress and her iconic character.

There are few more iconic and recognizable faces across daytime than Deidre Hall, who’s been nobly (and sometimes demonically) playing Dr. Marlena Evans on Days of our Lives off and on since June 21, 1976 – exactly 44 years ago today. Soap fans already knew Hall from The Young and the Restless (Barbara), and she’d had a number of roles before signing on with daytime in Emergency! and Electra Woman and Dyna Girl – but Salem would quickly become her true home. Beautiful and blonde, Marlena radiates an air of authority, yet has always been able to be one of our most sympathetic, romantic heroines. She’s also been a trailblazer – TV wasn’t exactly full of female psychiatrists in the Bicentennial year – showing up in town to keep an eye on Mickey Horton’s (John Clarke) psyche. Over the years, she’s evolved into a core character and makes even the most outrageous stories feel believable (she’s been possessed and a suspected serial killer). She’s also one of the very few soap actresses to have her own real-life twin (Andrea Hall) play her twin on the show!

Yes, it’s been a wild ride over Marlena’s (and Hall’s) four-plus decades in Salem, so let’s take a look back at some of the major moments that shaped our favorite “Doc.” And here’s to another 44 fabulous years.

Dr. Marlena Evans first showed up in 1976 as one of Mickey’s shrinks and worked at the University Hospital. She got to know the Hortons and – while we associate her largely with Roman (Wayne Northrop, Josh Taylor) in the future, her first main Salem squeeze was Don Craig (Jed Allan), Mickey’s assistant. They eventually married and had a child, DJ, who died after just a few months. Don had an affair in the aftermath, and the pair ultimately split.

Roman and Marlena first became close during the Salem Strangler incident, and he helped her through her mourning after Samantha’s death. They married for the first time in 1983 and ultimately had twins: Sami and Eric. Over the years they also parent Rex and Cassie (to whom they have a tangled biological relationship). Early in their relationship, though, the newlyweds were parted when Roman is shot by Stefano (Joseph Mascolo) and presumed dead. But was he really? (Hint: No way!)

Soaps have had so many wild stories over the years, it’s hard to pick out the greatest or weirdest, but it’s possible that Marlena’s 1995 supernatural possession story might fit the bill for both.

Take a look through our gallery containing 7 of the Marlena's wildest storylines