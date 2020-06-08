Image: NBC Universal Inc.

Claire teams up with Gwen.

In the latest Days of our Lives Summer promo, John is thrilled when Marlena tells John that a released Claire won’t be staying with them. Gabi is shocked to find Gwen and Jake kissing and tells her to get her hands off her husband. Lani admits she’s scared about her pregnancy, while Allie asks Rafe to adopt her baby. Allie goes into labor, and wedding season begins. Sami returns for Eric and Nicole’s wedding and attacks her. Vivian is back and comes face to face with Jake, while Philip Kiriakis returns home to Salem. Read our Days of our Lives spoilers to learn what brings Chad back to Salem and view this week’s Days of our Lives spoiler video featuring Rafe learning David’s custody outcome.

Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube