Image: NBC

Claire comes home with an agenda.

In the Days of our Lives weekly spoiler video for June 8 – 12, Belle and Shawn are thrilled their daughter Claire is coming home, but she seems fixated on Ben and Ciara. And Eric is shocked when Sami’s daughter Allie turns up on his doorstep and reveals to him and Nicole that she’s pregnant. Read Soaps.com’s Days of our Lives spoilers to learn which character receives a huge blow.

Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube