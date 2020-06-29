Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

A walk down memory lane for these Days of our Lives characters.

Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) recently got engaged for a second time when he got down on one knee in Horton’s Square and proposed. With Eli and Lani’s wedding slated for this summer on Days of our Lives, it’s the perfect time to take a walk down memory lane and remember their journey.

Lani was on the fringes when Eli learned that David Bannon was his biological father and wrestled with forgiving his mother, Valerie. Eli joined the Salem Police Department and led an investigation involving the Kiriakis, DiMera, and Hernandez families, which rankled Lani. However, he helped her go through the process of withdrawal secretly after she was exposed to a synthetic drug in another case.

Eli and Lani were amongst a group stranded on a Greek island following a plane crash and afterward, Lani persuaded Eli to reconcile with his mother. Later, during a party held for the returning castaways, Eli kissed Lani while under the influence of Halo 2.0, a drug which made Lani realize that JJ (Casey Moss) didn’t love her. Despite the encounter, Eli remained with Gabi (Camila Banus) and Lani stayed with JJ.

When JJ shot Theo (Kyler Pettis), Eli and Gabi had a falling out over his accusations of racism in the incident, and a guilt-ridden JJ split from Lani. Eli and Lani had sex after seeing JJ and Gabi together. He admitted he’d fallen for her a long time ago and Lani later discovered she was pregnant.

The baby Lani was carrying proved to be Eli’s, but died after Lani was diagnosed with placenta previa and went into labor too early. Eli and Lani clung to one another in their grief, though Lani briefly became too attached to an infant Rafe (Galen Gering) was caring for. Lani later accepted Eli’s marriage proposal, but before the wedding could take place, she accidentally shot and killed Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash), whose heart was donated to save Eli’s grandmother Julie’s (Susan Seaforth-Hayes) life. A grief-stricken and vengeful Gabi revealed she had control of Julie’s pacemaker and forced Lani to dump Eli at the altar. Eli was blind-sided when Lani declared she didn’t love him enough and left town.

After a year, Lani returned from a European nunnery, Gabi was exposed, and Eli learned the truth. The happy couple reunited and just learned they’re expecting a baby again. Eli is supporting Lani, who is frightened but wants to have the child with her love.

Are you hoping Eli and Lani will find wedded bliss?