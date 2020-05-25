Image: Coldwell Banker

Days of our Lives alum loved the home for 10 years.

Jen Lilley, who plays Theresa Donovan on Days of our Lives, a character that originated in 2013, and who currently resides out of town, took to her Instagram to share the news that she has a condominium on the market that her family “flipped and loved for 10 years.” The actress, who has also become a well-known romantic lead in Hallmark movies, has listed the 2-bedroom, 1.75 bath condo at $375,000.

Located at #80, 12411 Osborne St, Pacoima, California, and situated in a centrally located gated community close to shopping, dining, and Discovery Cube Museum, Portofino Villas boasts amenities such as a pool, hot tub, and gorgeous landscaping. The condo itself, which has been featured on HGTV, oozes designer style, which is evident in the custom wallcoverings, gleaming hardwood floors, tiling, and lighting choices. The unit has central air and comes with a two-door garage for parking.

The 957 square foot condo opens into a spacious and bright living area enhanced by a gas fireplace and surrounded by windows. A dining area leads into the kitchen, which featured granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances with updated grey cabinets. The master suite is an oasis of calm thanks to the beautiful wood detailing and features a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. The second bedroom also contains its own bathroom. The condo also boasts a laundry closet with washer and dryer, and wood shelving on a background of eye-catching wallpaper.

There’s no question Jen Lilley and her family have outgrown the cozy condo, as the actress gave birth to her daughter, Julie Evangeline, on July 30, 2019, and she and her husband, Jason Wayne, also have two young sons they fostered before pursuing adoption. Prior to her pregnancy, Lilley had opened up about a devastating miscarriage she suffered at 12 weeks.

Lilley last appeared on Days of our Lives in July 2018, and starred in Hallmark’s Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday this past Christmas.