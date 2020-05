Image: NBC Universal Inc.

A week of romantic moments on Days of our Lives.

In the Days of our Lives weekly spoiler video for May 25 – 29, Eric gets down on one knee to propose to Nicole, Steve tells John he is going to get Kayla back, and Lani and Eli wait on a pregnancy test. Read Soaps.com’s Days of our Lives spoilers to learn who warns Abe he’s making a mistake.

Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube