Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

“I just wanna go out for cocktails.”

Days of our Lives’ Arianne Zucker has been portraying lovable, flawed character Nicole Walker since 1998. Soaps.com recalls her first scene was as a waitress serving customers at Java Café. Since then, Nicole has been through ups, downs, twists, turns, she’s been a model, a porn star, and an executive at Basic Black. She’s been married, divorced, and she’s miscarried too many babies to count. She died and came back from the dead, and has had her identity stolen. Nicole Walker has been through it all. She has an ambitious nature and doesn’t show signs of slowing down. Arianne Zucker shares Nicole’s ambitious nature as she displayed recently. She co-founded Daytime Cares along with Bob Wall and Sonia Blangiardo (director, Days of our Lives), which benefits various non-profits supporting COVID-19 efforts, including Feeding America and Disaster Responder Assets Network. They created a live event to honor and uplift soap opera fans during the current health crisis. It airs on YouTube on The Locher Room, Saturday, May 9 at 8:00 PM EST, 5:00 PM PST.

Zucker spoke with Soaps.com’s Kristyn Burtt in a video interview about the live event which showcases several popular soap stars chatting and “providing entertainment” such as Bold and the Beautiful’s Heather Tom (Katie), Days of our Lives‘ Stacy Haiduk (Kristen), Bill & Susan Hayes (Doug and Julie), General Hospital’s Maurice Benard (Sonny), Young and the Restless’ Jordi Vilasuso (Rey) and a slew of others from the current soaps, along with a few surprise guests from beloved soaps we’ve lost such as One Life to Live and Guiding Light.

Zucker dished about her life in quarantine and spoke about Mother’s Day coming and her plans to visit her parents while social-distancing. “My dad’s a plumber and he’s still out there working,” she stated, revealing he’s a front line worker. Zucker goes on to talk about a water leak in her home she shares with Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel, Days of our Lives).

When asked about her current storyline on Days of our Lives, Zucker talks about Nicole and Kristen’s ongoing feud and admits it’s so much fun to work with Stacy Haiduk. “We fight so well together,” she confides, providing a little dish. Zucker thinks Nicole “could handle quarantine better now rather than when she lived day to day.”

Enjoy the rest of the interview and discussion on what Zucker and Christian plan on doing once lockdown is over, and if you’re interested in seeing more of Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, check out our gallery below of 12 images flashing back to some of Nicole’s history.