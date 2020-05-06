©2020 Crown Media United States LLC/Courtesy of American Cinema International

Two new romance movies surrounding a coma and a reunion with a former love.

Back in March, Soaps.com announced the premiere date for the latest Hallmark Movies & Mysteries signature movie Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek. We can now confirm two more movies will premiere on the network in June, one starring a Days of our Lives alum.

Timeless Love

Brant Daugherty (Days of our Lives’ Brian, 2012 to 2013 ; Pretty Little Liars, Fifty Shades Freed) and Rachel Skarsten (Batwoman, Reign, Fifty Shades of Grey) star opposite as Thomas and Megan Murphy in Timeless Love. Though Megan and her husband Thomas appear to have the perfect life, along with their two children, she wakens from a coma to something very different… She’s not married and never has been. When she meets Thomas – for real – she does everything in her power to make him fall in love with her, again… for the first time. Tune in for the premiere Sunday June 14 at 9:00 PM.

Midway to Love

Daniel Stine (Vindication) and Rachel Hendrix (Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses) play Mitchell Sims and Rachel August in Midway to Love. Rachel takes some time away from her job as a television host and makes a trip back to her hometown. While there, she reunites with her high school sweetheart, Mitchell, and reflects on her job, which has become more tabloid-driven. Rachel isn’t sure she wants to return to it and realizes that having someone to share a life with could be way more important than fame. The movie debuts on Sunday June 28 at 9:00 PM.

