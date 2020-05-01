Image: NBC Universal Inc

Kayla’s pissed over Steve’s actions.

In the Days of our Lives weekly spoiler video for May 4 – 8, when Rex plans to call the cops on Sarah, she clubs him over the head to stop him and ties him up. Kayla vents about how close Hope and Steve are getting. And after Gabi slaps Jake, he wonders if she’s on any medications. Read Soaps.com’s Days of our Lives spoilers to learn who tells Maggie the truth about Mackenzie.

Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube