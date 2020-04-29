Image: John Paschal/JPI

Days alum has played a genetically enhanced super-soldier and Clark Kent’s adversary.

If you liked Jensen Ackles on Days of our Lives, Soaps.com can share other television roles he appeared in that you might love to check out as well.

Jensen Ackles played Eric Brady, twin brother of Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) on Days of our Lives from 1997 – 2000. At the time Ackles portrayed Eric, he came to town dead set against his mother, Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) relationship with John Black (Drake Hogestyn), and took part in unraveling Sami’s schemes. Eric fell for waitress Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and Greta Von Amberg (Julianne Morris) during his time in Salem before leaving town in 2000.



1. Dark Angel

After leaving Days of our Lives, Jensen Ackles spent two seasons playing Alec McDowell on FOX’s science-fiction drama Dark Angel, which chronicled the life of a genetically enhanced super-soldier who escapes from a covert military facility as a child. Ackles initially appeared in the series of Ben, and Alec’s resemblance to Ben causes a stir when he appears. Alec was named for being a ‘smark aleck’ and often presented a cavalier attitude to the world while hiding his darker emotions. Although Dark Angel isn’t available for viewing online or streaming, the box set can be purchased on Amazon.

2. Dawson’s Creek

Ackles played the role of CJ Braxton on Dawson’s Creek, a popular teen drama surrounding the lives of a close-knit group of friends beginning in high school and continuing into college. He first appeared in 2002 and stayed until the series ended in 2003. CJ was the friend, and later boyfriend, of Jen Lindley (Michelle Williams), and was a troubled teen who suffered from depression and used alcohol to cope. If this is up your alley, Dawson’s Creek can be found on YouTube, Google Play, Amazon Prime, and Vudu.

3. Smallville

Ackles appeared on Smallville, the long-running series surrounding the life of Clark Kent (Tom Welling) set in Smallville, Kansas, from 2004 – 2005. He played the role of Jason Teague, an antagonist in season four, who was a student at Central Kansas A&M and former assistant football coach of Smallville High Crows football team. For those who would like to see his character’s involvement with Lana Lang (Kristin Kreuk), Smallville can be viewed on YouTube, Google Play and Vudu.

4. Supernatural

Jensen Ackles most enduring and popular role has been that of Dean Winchester on CW Network’s Supernatural, a dark fantasy series that follows the story of two brothers as they hunt demons, ghosts, monsters, and other supernatural beings. Jared Padalecki of Gilmore Girls fame co-stars as Sam Winchester, a reluctant hero compared to Dean, who is funnier and more reckless. Supernatural, which started in 2005, was due to conclude after its fifteenth and final season in May 2020, but production was halted. Those looking to watch past seasons can find Supernatural on YouTube, Google Play, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Vudu.



