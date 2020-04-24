Image: NBC Universal Inc.

You look like you’ve seen a ghost.

In the Days of our Lives weekly spoiler video for April 27 – May 1, Ben is stunned to see someone who looks just like Stefan at the garage, and later Gabi faints in the middle of Salem Place when she sees him. Read Soaps.com’s Days of our Lives spoilers to learn who Evan tells a secret too.

Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube