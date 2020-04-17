Image: NBC Universal Inc

Gabi believes she sees Stefan.

In the Days of our Lives weekly spoiler video for April 20 – 24, Gabi approaches a man from behind and thinks he’s Stefan, Sarah refuses to give up Mickey as there is a knock at her door, Evan’s sister plans to sue Rafe for custody of David, and Kristen stabs Victor for stealing her child. Read Soaps.com’s Days of our Lives spoilers to learn who Kate applies for a job with.

Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube