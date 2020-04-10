Image: NBC Universal Inc.

Both men are urged to fight for Kayla.

In the Days of our Lives weekly spoiler video for April 13 – 17, Steve gets his memory back, only to learn Kayla’s moved on with Justin. Jack urges Steve to fight for Kayla, while Sonny does the same for his father. Kayla admits to Jennifer that she loves both men and eventually comes to a decision. Read Soaps.com’s Days of our Lives spoilers to learn who Rafe receives shocking news from.

Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube