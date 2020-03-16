Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Days of our Lives stars hope viewers will stay safe and continue to tune in.

Days of our Lives actors Stephen Nichols (Stevano DiMera/Steve ‘Patch’ Johnson) and Mary Beth Evans (Kayla Brady Johnson) took to Nichols’ Instagram account in a video clip to reach out to fans in light of the unprecedented events surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. As Soaps.com reported, Days was officially renewed for its 56th season in January and had enough episodes pre-taped to stretch ahead into August 2020. On Friday March 13, the actors reported that they would be off the set next week (March 16 – 20), and though they didn’t explicitly state the time off was due to COVID-19, they added that the future of production beyond that point was an unknown. Nichols and Evans assured fans that they wouldn’t even notice, due to the NBC soap opera taping so far in advance and hoped viewers would continue to tune in and allow the daytime sudser to entertain them during this time. Nichols and Evans expressed well wishes that followers were safe and urged them to be extra vigilant in washing hands, wiping everything down, and keeping their distance from other people.

General Hospital suspended production in an announcement made on Friday March 13. The ABC soap opera will not film any new episodes as of Monday March 16 in an effort to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and indicated they expected to resume production on Friday April 10. Happily, they did not anticipate any interruption in broadcasts of original episodes as a result of the decision. Hallmark shutdown production on original movies as well as their Home & Family talk show co-hosted by All My Children alum Cameron Mathison (Ryan Lavery), with their announcement coming on Saturday March 14. Their statement revealed they would air encore episodes of the talk show and cease production on their movies, which are shot in locations all over the world as well as in the United States. The earliest possible return tape date given for Home & Family was Monday March 30.