Posted on: HollywoodLife
In the Days Spoiler Video Sarah Notices a Birthmark on Mickey’s Neck – The Same One Brady Recalls That Rachel Had
Image: NBC Universal Inc
Several people take notice of Mickey’s birthmark.
In the Days of our Lives spoiler video for the week of March 9 – 13, as Brady reveals his daughter Rachel had a unique birthmark on her neck, both Sarah and Nicole later notice the birthmark on Mickey’s next. Read Soaps.com Days of our Lives spoilers to learn what Chad is ordered to do.
Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube