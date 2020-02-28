Image: NBC Universal Inc.

Marlena watches as Ben is set to be executed.

In the Days of our Lives spoiler video for the week of March 2 – 6, Ben receives no stay of execution, so his execution begins. The procedure is explained to him as he thinks about Ciara, who isn’t there, then passes out. Read Soaps.com Days of our Lives spoilers to learn who suspects Xander has a secret.

Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube