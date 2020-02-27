Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Days of our Lives star channels Swedish pop supergroup in Thousand Oaks, California.

Soaps.com is excited to share that Eric Martsolf (Brady Black, Days of our Lives) has been cast in a stage production of Mamma Mia! The story is about a young woman who invites three of her mother’s former suitors to her wedding to find out which of them is her father. Martsolf plays one of those suitors, Sam Carmichael, in the musical set to the songs of the Swedish group ABBA. Songs in past productions have included Dancing Queen, I Have a Dream, Honey, Honey, and, of course, Mamma Mia. Martsolf can be seen in the 5-Star Theatricals production March 27 – April 5 at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza in Thousand Oaks, California.

Mamma Mia! first hit the stage at the London, England Prince Edward Theatre in 1999. It went on to become a feature film in 2008 with Pierce Brosnan (The Son) in the role of Sam Carmichael. The film also stars Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies), Amanda Seyfried (Big Love; Joni Stafford, All My Children; Lucinda Montgomery, As the World Turns), Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl), and Colin Firth (1917). A sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, was released in 2018.

In addition to his work on Days of our Lives and preparing for his Mamma Mia! debut, Eric Martsolf also hosts For Dummies: The Podcast. In addition, he held a karaoke fan event last year with former Days of our Lives co-stars Kyle Lowder (Rex Brady/ex-Brady Black) and James Scott (EJ DiMera), has appeared in numerous other stage productions including the Osmond Broadway Tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and was in the musical/dance movie To the Beat, along with several other daytime stars and alum. Martsolf returns for the sequel, To the Beat! Back 2 School, out March 10. Of the project, he quipped on Twitter, “Side note: I’m married to my soap opera sister [Martha Madison, Belle] in this one.”