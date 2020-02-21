Image: NBC Universal Inc.

Will comes home to Sonny.

In the Days of our Lives spoiler video for the week of February 24 – 28, Maggie remembers what happened the night Adrienne died and confesses to Sonny, who becomes enraged that Maggie was drunk behind the wheel. Maggie’s confession leads to Will’s release. Read Soaps.com Days of our Lives spoilers to learn who attacks Gabi.

Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube