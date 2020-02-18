Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Win exclusive access to Salem and Days of our Lives stars in a CharityBuzz auction.

A behind the scenes visit to the Days of our Lives set in Burbank, California and a meet and greet with cast members is up for auction on CharityBuzz. Soaps.com has the details for the Days of our Lives auction which ends February 27. The winner, who must be 18 years old or older, and two guests will see behind the scenes production with the soap’s Executive Producer Albert Alarr and be granted a private group meet and greet with available cast members. During the meet and greet, the lucky winner can snap a photo with available stars and have a small item signed.

Auction bidders should note that travel and accommodations are not included and the experience cannot be resold, re-auctioned or transferred. Since the 2020 filming schedule is to be determined, the winner will visit the set sometime between March 1 and Dec 31, 2020. This also means that the cast meet and greet does not guarantee interaction with specific cast members as this is dependent on whichever actors are filming during the day of the experience. The entire experience will last approximately two hours.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), greater Los Angeles chapter. LLS’s mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

With numerous and varied experiences and events to bid on, this auction appeals to a wide number of different fan bases. Other bids in support of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society include tickets to see America’s Got Talent, a chance to win signed jerseys of some of the NFL’s greats, two tickets to The Kelly Clarkson Show in Los Angeles, playing catch with Jon Hamm and Casey Affleck at a local LA baseball game, appearing as an extra in a pop star’s music video, two round trip business class tickets to Europe, and many more.