Image: NBC Universal Inc.

Steve reveals he’s Stefano to Kayla.

In the Days of our Lives spoiler video for the week of February 17 -21, Steve removes his patch and tells Kayla that he’s Stefano, but she believes Steve is still inside his body somewhere. And Jennifer reveals to her children, Doug and Julie that Bill Horton has died. Abigail plans to fly out but doesn’t want Chad to accompany her. Read Soaps.com Days of our Lives spoilers to learn who questions Maggie about the night of the accident.

Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube