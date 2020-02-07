Image: NBC Universal Inc.

Ben escapes from prison.

In the Days of our Lives spoiler video for the week of February 10 – 14, Lani is furious over the fact that Eli is going to marry Gabi on Valentine’s Day, and after escaping from prison Ben finds Ciara waiting for him on her motorcycle. Read Soaps.com Days of our Lives spoilers to learn who finds themselves trapped in Gina’s lair.

Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube