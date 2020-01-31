Image: NBC Universal Inc.

Xander hears the words he’s longed to hear from Sarah.

In the Days of our Lives spoiler video for the week of February 3 – 7, Sarah tells Xander that she loves him, Eric forgives Nicole, and Brady tells a misty-eyed Kristen that they deserve another chance. Read Soaps.com Days of our Lives spoilers to learn what Clyde pushes Ben to do, plus February sweeps previews.

Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube