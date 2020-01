Image: NBC Universal Inc.

John is lured into a trap.

In the Days of our Lives spoiler video for the week of January 27 – 31, Ciara tells Will what Victor did to him, Steve lures John into a trap, and Princess Gina tells Marlena that she needs to die. Read Soaps.com Days of our Lives spoilers to learn which characters run into some familiar faces.



Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube