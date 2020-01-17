Image: NBC Universal Inc

A must-see week of shocking deaths and more.

In the Days of our Lives spoiler video for the week of January 20 – 24, answers to major questions surrounding the time jump will be revealed, including how Haley and Adrienne died, what happened to Kristen and Brady’s child and more. Read Soaps.com Days of our Lives spoilers to learn which characters make a fateful decision, plus drama-filled 2020 previews.

Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube