Actress Norma Michaels, who played Mrs. Lang on Days of our Lives in 2010, has passed away at the age of 95. Soaps.com learned she died peacefully on the morning of Saturday January 11 at her home in Palm Springs, California of natural causes.

Norma Michaels was born and raised in Los Angeles, California and though she made a career of acting, she took a hiatus in the 1980s to become a therapist.

Michaels’ first credited acting role was on The George Gobel Show in 1954, which kicked off a career that spanned six decades and included dozens of roles on both television and in movies. She appeared in numerous hit series on television through the years with the impressive list including, Dr. Kildare, The Jack Benny Program (credited with giving Michaels her break into acting), The Bill Cosby Show, Kojak, Highway to Heaven, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gilmore Girls, Ally McBeal, ER, and Boston Legal, just to name a few. She was best known for her stint on the series King of Queens starring Kevin James (Paul Blart: Mall Cop) and Leah Remini (The Talk), in which she played the character Josephine opposite Jerry Stiller’s Arthur Spooner. More recently, she appeared on Life in Pieces and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Over her career, the accomplished character actress appeared in such notable movies as The Zodiac Killer, Don’t Mess with The Zohan, Big Shots, Acts of Mercy, Easy A, Bad Ass, and Wedding Crashers, in which she played the old Irish woman. In her final film role, she played the mother of Sally Field’s (Brothers & Sisters) character in the award-winning Indie movie Hello My Name is Doris in 2016.

Norma Michaels is survived by her longtime manager and close friend, Jasper Cole, his husband, Dennis Turrone, and several cousins.

Soaps.com extends condolences to Norma Michaels’ loved ones and former colleagues. Please take a moment to browse our gallery and remember other soap actors we’ve lost in the past year.