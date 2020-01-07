Image: Jill Johnson, John Paschal, Paul Skipper, Howard Wise/JPI

Stayla’s decades-long journey of love and heartache in Salem.

Like most soap opera couples, Days of our Lives’ Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) have not had an easy time on their way to happiness throughout the years though they’ve two children from their marriage, Stephanie Kay (Shelley Hennig) and Joey (James Lastovic). Their recent roadblock involves Stefano inhabiting Steve’s body and brain, which led to ‘Steve’ sending Kayla divorce papers and her moving on with Justin. Soaps.com looks at the pivotal moments on Stayla’s rocky road to love that has landed them in their current predicament.

First kiss

In 1986, while tending to a rough and tumble Steve’s wounds, Kayla broke through his defenses and took off his eye-patch. He was self-conscious about her seeing him without it, but she remained professional and reassuring. When she exited the room to leave for more supplies, she revealed how unsettled she truly was. Though he softened a bit, Steve remained closed off, until Kayla showed up one day at his loft to tell him no matter how hard he tried to push her away, she wanted to be with him. He relented and kissed her for the first time.

Breakthrough

Though they had a breakthrough and grew closer, Steve backed off when they thought Kayla’s patient Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), who Steve learned was his brother, was dying. She married Jack but couldn’t stay away from Steve. They started an affair which a jealous Jack got wind of. In his rage, Jack raped Kayla. When Steve learned what happened he physically confronted Jack, which ended in Jack falling off a roof. Kayla left Jack and returned to Steve who was waiting for her when she was ready to move on.

Proposal

Caught in an explosion, Kayla lost her hearing and ability to talk. They both learned sign language to communicate. Steve stood by her side and after signing the lyrics to the song The Rose, he proposed. Though she initially said no, they eventually tied the knot on a boat after she had surgery that restored her hearing. Kayla’s speech returned just in time for her to say her vows.

Courage

When it was Steve’s turn to get caught in an explosion, he was presumed dead and couldn’t remember his life with Kayla when he returned to Salem in 2006. However, when Kayla grew deathly ill after coming in contact with a lethal biotoxin, he pretended to get his memories back to give her a reason to live. Steve even kissed her when she flatlined which brought her back. She suspected he was faking though as she recovered and brought him to the cabin they once hid out in while on the run from Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). Though Steve confessed he had been lying to Kayla, being at the cabin brought his memories flooding back. Kayla remained skeptical until Steve signed the word courage as he did at their long-ago wedding.

Matchmaker

After years of estrangement which included Steve rejoining the ISA, Joey tried to play matchmaker for his parents. However, it wasn’t until after Steve stayed by Kayla’s side during her hematoma crisis and the two of them helped bring down Orpheus (George DelHoyo) that Kayla allowed him back into her life. They remarried on Valentine’s Day 2017, with Steve and Kayla declaring their lifelong love for each other in front of their friends and family at TBD. Of course, Kayla then turned to Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) for help with Steve’s bionic eye, leading to Steve’s arrest and subsequent disappearance from Salem until he returned with Stefano’s memories in late 2019.