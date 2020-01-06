Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Soaps.com sends Days of our Lives actress Melissa Reeves (Jennifer Horton Deveraux) and her husband soap opera alum Scott Reeves (General Hospital’s Steven Webber; Young and the Restless’ Ryan McNeil) congratulations on the news the couple announced over the weekend. Both posted separate photos with captions on social media to share with the world that their daughter Emily Smith and her husband Nate Smith are expecting their first child, making this the first grandbaby for the Reeves.

The Days of our Lives star shared, “And baby makes 3💕❤️ baby smith ❤️ July 2020❤️ Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Psalm 127:3. ❤️ @scottreevesforreal and I are so darn excited!!!! Getting our papa G and Sweet Mama hearts ready for our first grandbaby,” while her husband chimed in, “Yes, it’s true! We are so excited to officially take the names Sweet Mama(@missyreeves) and Papa G(me)! Congrats to our amazing kids, @nate.smith02 and @emily.smith.music! We love you guys and can’t wait to meet the next generation!”

The young couple married in October 2018. In May of that same year, Melissa Reeves thanked her soon-to-be-son-in-law for his service… Emily’s husband Nate had been in Iraq serving with the United States Army. Melissa and Scott Reeves have been married since March 23, 1990 and also share a son Lawrence David Reeves. In 2018, they opened their family business Revival Roast Co. on their Nashville farm in their home state of Tennessee. They’ve described themselves as ‘third wave coffee roasters’, which Scott explained in an April 2019 interview on Pickler & Ben, “First wave, which is coffee we grew up on… the second wave was like the Starbucks… and then along came third wave… there’s a way to brew it, a pour over method… the purest way to do it.” Feel free to watch the full interview below and again, all the best goes out to the Reeves and the Smiths during this special time!

