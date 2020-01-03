Posted on: HollywoodLife
Days Spoiler Video: Xander Blames Ciara for Victor’s Medical Crisis
Image: NBC Universal Inc.
Jack verbally attacks Steve for hurting Kayla
In the Days of our Lives spoiler video for the week of January 6 – 10, Victor is rushed to the hospital, Xander warns Ciara that if Victor dies it will be her fault, Steve tells Jack that Kayla has moved on, and Justin informs Ben the new ruling has come in. Read Soaps.com Days of our Lives spoilers to learn who Lani confides in.
Video: Days of our Lives/NBC