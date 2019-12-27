Image: NBC Universal Inc.

Couples kiss and get big surprises.

In the Days of our Lives spoiler video for the week of December 30 – January 3, as the residents of Salem ring in the New Year, “Steve” reveals he’s back, Lani surprises Gabi and Eli, and Kristen attacks Nicole after telling Brady that she and God broke up. Read Soaps.com Days of our Lives spoilers to find out what else is in store for 2020.

Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube