In the previous episode of the Days of our Lives digital series Last Blast Reunion, Philip found Chloe dead with a knife in her chest. Soaps.com has this week’s episode recap where Shawn visits Mimi’s hotel room while reeling from Belle’s betrayal, and another dead body turns up.

At home, Nancy and Craig try to come to terms with Chloe’s death. Craig notes Parker is with his Aunt Joy. He thinks they can tell Parker after they process it themselves. Nancy can’t believe her little girl is gone and it happened right there in their kitchen.

Philip enters Belle’s hotel room as she pours him a drink. Philip shares he had feelings for Chloe. He was going to tell her how he felt, but he was too late. Later, Belle relays that she left another message for Shawn but he’s probably on his way to Hong Kong right now. They reminisce about how strong Chloe was. An emotional Belle puts her head on Philip’s shoulder as he consoles her. They declare they’re there for each other and start to kiss. They fall back on the bed and have sex. Afterward, they can’t believe that happened again. Belle says, “I could just die.” Philip responds, “That makes two of us.” Shawn enters the room and sees them. He’s ready to kill Philip but Belle interrupts his ranting to tell him Chloe is dead. Shawn never wants to see either of them again and leaves. Belle runs after him.

Shawn shows up at Mimi’s hotel door. He tells her he caught Belle and Philip in bed together. Mimi says she’ll kill him and turns to leave. Shawn asks her to stay because he doesn’t want to be alone right now. Belle calls him but he ignores it.

Back in Belle’s room, Philip declares what happened meant nothing – they’re just friends. She reminds him it meant something to Shawn. It meant everything to him… and to her. She has to find him.

In Mimi’s room, Shawn tries to make sense of Belle betraying him with Philip again. He’s such a fool. Mimi corrects him – Belle and Philip are the fools. He muses Belle and Philip should have just stayed married. Mimi takes his hand and he says, “Maybe you and I should have stayed married.” They kiss. Belle knocks on Mimi’s door to talk. She finds the door open and walks in. She gasps as she finds Mimi on the floor with a knife in her chest.