Families come together to celebrate the holidays.

In the Days of our Lives spoiler preview for the week of December 23 – 27, it’s Christmas time and the Deveraux family surprises Julie at the Horton house, Chad and Abby spend the holiday with their children, Marlena and John celebrate, Nicole and Brady bond, Sarah gets a surprise visit from Xander, and Kayla thinks she spots Steve playing Santa. Read Soaps.com’s Days of our Lives spoilers to learn who receives a mysterious gift.

