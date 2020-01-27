Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Casting notes for small roles on Days of our Lives.

Days of our Lives has cast a few smaller roles for the NBC soap opera in 2020. Keep in mind, the show tapes far in advance so most roles, some for one appearance, others recurring, won’t likely be seen for around six months. Soaps.com has some spring 2020 dayplayer roles to watch out for and take a look at the Days winter dayplayer roles for what’s still ahead.

Sarah and Kristen’s babies

The Kamienski triplets appeared in the role as Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) babies during the week of January 20 in which Days revisited last year’s Mother’s Day tragedies.

Salem University staff: Mother’s Day time jump reveal week

Victoria Platt will appear as Dr. Raynor on Days of our Lives during the week of January 20. Platt played Corinne Elroy on All My Children and Vicky Spaulding on Guiding Light and is married to soap alum Terrell Tilford, best known for his role as Dr. Greg Evans on One Life to Live.

Cassie Lee Minick will be in scenes on Days as Haley Chen’s stunt double during the week of January 20.

Ludwig Chaves will act as a medical consultant during the week of January 20 on Days of our Lives.

Chad’s expert

On December 11 episode of Days, Chad DiMera told Abigail that he knew a guy who could help them figure out if the CCTV footage of Jennifer’s fall over the balcony at The Bistro was real. On December 13, Abigail meets Buck, who takes a look at the footage. Buck is played by Clayton Ferris who has been seen on primetime shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, Jane the Virgin, and Scream Queens.

EMT

Kurt Oberhaus appears as an EMT in the Tuesday March 31, 2020 episode of Days of our Lives. He will first appear in the role on Friday December 27, 2019.

Newcomers

Tom Ohmer turns up on Days of our Lives as Joe on Wednesday April 22, 2020. He previously played the role of McCoy and Adam Thomas on Days in 2011 and appeared as Greg Peterson on Young and Restless in 1986.

Christine Kellogg-Darrin will make a brief appearance on Days of our Lives beginning Thursday April 23, 2020 as Jeanne Marie. The actress has had roles on Shameless, Criminal Minds and Grey’s Anatomy to name a few.

Handsome masseurs

Days of our Lives hired Karim El Jirari (Georgio) and Thomas Canes (Luca) as masseurs that Kristen hires for her and Lani in a hotel in Rome. They’ll be seen in the December 17, 2019 episode.